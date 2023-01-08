Left Menu

Green activist Satish Sikha meets MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar in Hyderabad

Satish Sikha, a renowned anti-global warming activist, on Saturday met Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Green activist Satish Sikha meets MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar in Hyderabad
Satish Sikha meets MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Satish Sikha, a renowned anti-global warming activist, on Saturday met Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad. Sikha left his lucrative fashion designing profession in 2007 to become an anti-global warming activist.

Sikha started making a kilometre-long eco-green hand-made silk cloth fabric in 2007. Each yard of the silk cloth had one message of support for the environment from dignitaries and celebrities. The silk cloth became more than 1.2 kilometres long with messages from approximately 1,263 celebrities and environment activists from 72 countries. He also presented a copper coin to the MP which is a symbol of positive energy and gravity and lauded the efforts of the Green India Challenge and requested to continue the efforts.

On the activist's request, Santosh Kumar gave his message on silk fabric as "Plant trees protect and promote. Save environment, save nation and save the globe." He also founded the '90 MillionSmiles Foundation', an NGO that aims to support underprivileged children across India.

Sikha an Indian-born Canadian environmental activist was awarded Honorary Doctorate by Eco Asia University, Mongolia for his services to Environment Protection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

