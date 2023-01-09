Left Menu

Delhi temporarily bans BS3 petrol, BS4 diesel cars due to rise in air pollution

The Delhi government on Monday, decided to temporarily bar plying of BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital with immediate effect in view of deteriorating air quality.

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 22:27 IST
Delhi temporarily bans BS3 petrol, BS4 diesel cars due to rise in air pollution
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With air quality in the severe category, the Delhi government on Monday issued an order to ban plying of BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles with immediate effect till January 12 or till the pollution level comes down. The decision was taken in accordance with the directions as provided under Stage-III of the revised GRAP and under Section 115 of Motor Vehicle Act.

"There shall be restrictions to ply BS-111, Petrol and BS-IV, Diesel LMVs (4 Wheelers) in NCT of Delhi with immediate effect, till dated January 12, 2023, or till downward revision in the GRAP stage, whichever is earlier (except for vehicles deployed in emergency services, police vehicles, and government vehicles used for enforcement)," an order by Transport Department of Delhi government said. The sub-committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) reviewed the air quality scenario as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and Air Quality Index in Delhi.

As per the data provided by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 434 today at 4 pm, which is an increase of 63 points from the AQI recorded on Sunday (371). The sub-committee "invoked all the actions as envisaged under Stage-III of the GRAP - 'Severe' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450), be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the entire NCR".

This is in addition to the preventive and restrictive actions already in force under Stage-I and Stage-II of GRAP. The Delhi government order said that if any BS-III, petrol and BS IV diesel LMV (four-wheeler) is found plying on roads will be "prosecuted under 194 (1) of Motor Vehicles Act which provides a fine of Rs 20,000". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023