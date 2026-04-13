Battling for Belonging: Votes and Identity in Murshidabad

In West Bengal's Murshidabad district, elections have transcended their usual concerns over roads and jobs and become a struggle for identity among some voters. Minarul Sheikh, a 34-year-old resident of Beldanga, embodies this fight as he heads to the polls with his documents in hand.

Last year, he was one of four migrant workers wrongfully labeled as Bangladeshi and pushed across the border, only to be brought back after proving his citizenship. This election, he states, is about reclaiming the right to belong in his own country.

This resonates deeply in Murshidabad, where many fear their names might disappear from electoral rolls, marking them as foreigners. As political narratives unfold, affected men like Minarul are determined to use their votes not just as political statements but as affirmations of their citizenship.

(With inputs from agencies.)