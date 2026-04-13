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Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Symbolic Politics and Highlights Administration Flaws

Akhilesh Yadav criticized BJP for lacking a 'socialist face' and relying on icons like Jayaprakash Narayan and B R Ambedkar for political mileage. He accused BJP of symbolic politics, questioned the women's reservation process, and criticized the implementation of smart electricity meters in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:39 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Symbolic Politics and Highlights Administration Flaws
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the ruling BJP for lacking a 'socialist face' and relying on historic figures like Jayaprakash Narayan and B R Ambedkar for political gain. Speaking in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Yadav accused the BJP of engaging in 'symbolic politics' instead of adhering to the ideals of these leaders.

He questioned the government's strategy on women's reservation, demanding clarity on election candidacy and alleged widespread irregularities in the reservation process. Highlighting the BJP's electoral defeat in Ayodhya, Yadav credited the alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party for their success.

Additionally, Yadav criticized the administration's implementation of smart electricity meters, calling them 'pre-paid suffering meters' due to soaring bills. He also offered condolences to the family of martyr Akhilesh Shukla, assuring efforts to support their livelihood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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