Man held for embezzling Rs 1.80 cr at Wagon Repair Shop Raipur

A 42-year-old man, employed at Wagon Repair Shop, was arrested in connection with embezzlement of around Rs 1.80 crore in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Wednesday, the police said.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 22:32 IST
Accused Rohit Paliwal in black jacket (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 42-year-old man, employed at Wagon Repair Shop, was arrested in connection with embezzlement of around Rs 1.80 crore in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Wednesday, the police said. The accused man has been identified as Rohit Paliwal (42) and he has been working as Superintendent at Wagon Repair Shop Raipur. Paliwal had access to operate office money through internet banking as a result of which he took advantage and embezzled around Rs 1.80 crore.

When the Railway came to know about it, the vigilance team of the Railways lodged a complaint at the Khamtarai police station in the city. Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abhishek Maheshwari said, "A complaint was received from the vigilance team of Railways at Khamtarai police station, related to financial irregularities that one of their employees, Rohit Paliwal committed fraud by depositing Rs 1 crore 80 lakh in his personal accounts."

"Acting on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) of the IPC against the accused and arrested him. Further investigation into the matter is going on," he said. "Besides, all those persons in whose accounts the accused had transferred money have been called to the police station for questioning and if their involvement is found, then they will also be arrested," ASP Maheshwari added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

