Goa CM-led delegation meets Amit Shah over Mhadei river issue

A delegation of the Goa government, led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital, over the Mhadei river issue.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 09:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 09:28 IST
Goa CM-led delegation meets Amit Shah over Mhadei river issue
Image Credit: ANI
A delegation of the Goa government, led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital, over the Mhadei river issue. The delegation urged for the immediate constitution of the Mhadei Water Management Authority as given in the award and also urged for the withdrawal approval given to Karnataka's detailed project report (DPR) for the disputed Kalsa-Bhanduri dam project.

Mhadei, also known as the Mandovi river in Goa and Mahadayi in Karnataka, is considered as a lifeline in the northern parts of Goa. It originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji in Goa, while briefly flowing through Maharashtra. While the river runs 28.8 km in Karnataka, it is over 50 km in length in the state of Goa. Goa, Karnataka are battling out a two-decade-long dispute over the sharing of the Mhadei waters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

