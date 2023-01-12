Left Menu

Hardeep S. Puri and Guyana President agree on direct cooperation across entire spectrum of oil & gas sector

 The discussion on increasing cooperation across the entire oil & gas ecosystem was fruitful and engaging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 18:05 IST
Hardeep S. Puri and Guyana President agree on direct cooperation across entire spectrum of oil & gas sector
The contours of future cooperation would be finalized during the visit of Vice President of Guyana, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo to India in February 2023. Image Credit: Twitter(@PetroleumMin)
  • Country:
  • India

The Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep S. Puri called on the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, here today.

The discussion on increasing cooperation across the entire oil & gas ecosystem was fruitful and engaging. Both sides noted the synergies which exist between the two countries.

The two sides took note of the recent developments in bilateral energy partnership which included the meeting of Shri Hardeep Puri with Mr. Vickram Bharrat, Minister for Natural Resources, Guyana on the sidelines of ADIPEC-2022 in Abu Dhabi on 31st October 2022, and the visit of Indian Energy PSUs to Guyana in August 2022.

The leaders agreed on direct Government to Government cooperation across the entire spectrum of the oil & gas sector including increased long-term offtake, participation in exploration and production activities in Guyana, technical cooperation in the midstream and downstream sector and capacity building.

The leaders agreed to set up two technical teams to take forward these discussions. The contours of future cooperation would be finalized during the visit of Vice President of Guyana, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo to India in February 2023.

The leaders also witnessed the signing of a contract between Guyana Power and Gas Inc. (a wholly owned company of Govt. of Guyana) and Engineers India Limited (EIL) for providing Consultancy Services for Integrated NGL Plant and 300 MW CCGT Power Plant project in Guyana.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023