Hardeep S. Puri and Guyana President agree on direct cooperation across entire spectrum of oil & gas sector

The Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep S. Puri called on the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, here today.

The discussion on increasing cooperation across the entire oil & gas ecosystem was fruitful and engaging. Both sides noted the synergies which exist between the two countries.

The two sides took note of the recent developments in bilateral energy partnership which included the meeting of Shri Hardeep Puri with Mr. Vickram Bharrat, Minister for Natural Resources, Guyana on the sidelines of ADIPEC-2022 in Abu Dhabi on 31st October 2022, and the visit of Indian Energy PSUs to Guyana in August 2022.

The leaders agreed on direct Government to Government cooperation across the entire spectrum of the oil & gas sector including increased long-term offtake, participation in exploration and production activities in Guyana, technical cooperation in the midstream and downstream sector and capacity building.

The leaders agreed to set up two technical teams to take forward these discussions. The contours of future cooperation would be finalized during the visit of Vice President of Guyana, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo to India in February 2023.

The leaders also witnessed the signing of a contract between Guyana Power and Gas Inc. (a wholly owned company of Govt. of Guyana) and Engineers India Limited (EIL) for providing Consultancy Services for Integrated NGL Plant and 300 MW CCGT Power Plant project in Guyana.

