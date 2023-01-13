Left Menu

Wazirabad cash van heist CCTV footage recovered

The unidentified miscreant shot 55-year-old Udaypal Singh who was on duty as a security guard in the CMS company van, which was the cash van operating service.

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 19:56 IST
Wazirabad cash van heist CCTV footage recovered
CCTV footage of van loot case (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CCTV footage of the Wazirabad cash van heist recovered on Friday shows the miscreant threatening the cash van custodians with a weapon and then fleeing with the bag full of cash on foot on Tuesday evening. The footage shows that after being threatened, the custodians got scared and handed him the bag with cash.

The unidentified miscreant shot 55-year-old Udaypal Singh who was on duty as a security guard in the CMS company van, which was the cash van operating service. The security guard died while he was being taken to the hospital, confirmed the sources.

The accused took away nearly Rs 10.78 lakh in cash, claimed Dharmendra, a CMS official. He said, "An ATM in Wazirabad was looted. The gunman was shot by unidentified people and he died while being taken to the hospital. An inquiry is being carried out and the currency notes looted in the incident are being checked." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023