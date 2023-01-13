Wazirabad cash van heist CCTV footage recovered

CCTV footage of the Wazirabad cash van heist recovered on Friday shows the miscreant threatening the cash van custodians with a weapon and then fleeing with the bag full of cash on foot on Tuesday evening. The footage shows that after being threatened, the custodians got scared and handed him the bag with cash.

The unidentified miscreant shot 55-year-old Udaypal Singh who was on duty as a security guard in the CMS company van, which was the cash van operating service. The security guard died while he was being taken to the hospital, confirmed the sources.

The accused took away nearly Rs 10.78 lakh in cash, claimed Dharmendra, a CMS official. He said, "An ATM in Wazirabad was looted. The gunman was shot by unidentified people and he died while being taken to the hospital. An inquiry is being carried out and the currency notes looted in the incident are being checked." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)