Delhi's air quality continues to be "very poor"

The air quality in Delhi continued to be in the "very poor" category with the overall air quality index (AQI) at 337 on Saturday morning.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 09:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 09:14 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The air quality in Delhi continued to be in the "very poor" category with the overall air quality index (AQI) at 337 on Saturday morning. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data, the AQI in the Delhi University area was recorded at 357 while in Pusa, the AQI was 329. The AQI around Delhi airport was 326.

In the area around IIT Delhi, the AQI was 337. In Mathura Road, the AQI was recorded at 349 and the Lodhi Road area recorded AQI at 327. With a cold wave gripping the national capital, the city recorded a temperature of 11.6 degrees Celcius on Saturday morning. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the humidity was recorded at 97 per cent while the Southwesterly wind was breezing at 11.1 km/hour.

Cold wave conditions are likely to re-emerge over North-West India and peak around January 15-16 with minimum temperatures expected to dip, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). On January 15, the IMD expects dense to very dense fog likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar is also expected with cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh on January 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

