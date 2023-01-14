Left Menu

Haryana: 1 dead as car carrying 4 meets with accident due to reckless driving

"One boy from Delhi dead after a car carrying 4 people en route to Kullu-Manali from Delhi met with an accident in Kurukshetra due to reckless driving," said police personnel Jiya Singh.

Visulas from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A boy was found dead after a car met with an accident in Kurukshetra due to reckless driving, informed police officials on Saturday. According to the police officials, the car was carrying four people and was en route to Kullu-Manali from Delhi.

"One boy from Delhi dead after a car carrying 4 people en route to Kullu-Manali from Delhi met with an accident in Kurukshetra due to reckless driving," said police personnel Jiya Singh. Singh said that the driver of the car is absconding, while the car has been seized.

"A case is yet to be registered and action will be taken as per law," said Singh. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

