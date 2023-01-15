India's 'Mini London' McCluskieganj: An unfulfilled dream

Unkempt colonial bungalows, many of which have turned into remnants that once witnessed the full glory of India's 'Mini London', nestled in the idyllic beauty of Chotanagpur plateau now seem to be crying on their fate.

Barely 65 km from state capital Ranchi this once thriving abode of Anglo-Indians - McCluskieganj used to boast of 400 families who had fantasised of a land of their own - 'Mini London', a 'safe haven' when India was nearing Independence, worried over their fate.

Now a handful are here with many migrating to countries like Britain, Australia and Canada besides different parts of the country.

McCluskieganj is the brainchild of Ernest Timothy McCluskie, a rich property dealer based in Kolkata who after acquiring 10,000 acres of land on lease from the Maharaja of Ratu was instrumental in launch of 'Colonisation Society of India' in 1933.

The place that attracted Anglo-Indians from across the country now gasps for existence with haphazard and unplanned growth.

The happening place with once majestic church, clubs, bakeries and schools is now dying a slow death and a dream remains unfulfilled 'Kitty Memsahib', 73, as locals call her and who is the identity of this place still selling fruits and doing agriculture work to eke out an existence.

Among younger generations Nelson Paul Gordon alias Bobby Gordon, 48 runs a guest house and boys hostel for a living.

Late settlers included Lt General Misbah Mayadas, who after retiring from the Indian Army came to McCluskieganj in 1988 which he fondly called 'Heaven on Earth' and lived there for 22 years till 2010.

''My father had been all over the world... Despite going all over the world he would say McCluskieganj is like heaven on earth. The climate is wonderful, nature, soil, fruit... He was there from 1988 to 2010 for 22 years.... Ultimately in 2010 at the age of 80 he left McCluskieganj and went to Dehradun,'' Colonel Dhyan Mayadas (Retd), son of Lt Gen Mayadas told PTI over phone.

He said: ''I always found him there full of life, full of energy, he was never in the house, always outside with dogs, other animals in the farm. There was a river Tappti Nadi, he used to go there in the summer with the dogs and swim in the river... We had a lot of good time there with all the people in McCluskieganj.... He was very attached to the place,'' Dhyan Mayadas said.

Lt Gen Mayadas sold his sprawling 20 acre property before leaving for Dehradun.

''We left organising Christmas gatherings some 20 years back as very few are left...Those present have no time. Everyone is busy trying to make both ends meet...There is no time. Forest land is finished. During our younger days we loved cycling on forest land. Now the government has made excellent roads but there are so many vehicles...so much noise...The charm is lost,'' Nelson Paul Gordon alias Bobby Gordon told PTI.

Gordon's father Noel Gordon's parents William and Nancy Gordon were one of the early settlers who came to McCluskieganj in 1946.

Noel Gordon, a prominent figure in the town was deeply attached to McCluskiegunj and was not to leave the Ganj for the love of anything. He died in 2015. Gordon's mother Nomita Gordon lives with him along with his wife and three kids.

''Old world charm may have gone but this is our land and we have cherished memories here,'' says Gordon and rued ''unfortunately no one paid any attention to McCluskieganj.'' Gordon said his father was deeply attached to McCluskiegunj and was not to leave it for anything and so is he.

Kitty Teixeira, born of Portuguese and Welsh descent, who is the identity of Ganj, lives with her large family of three daughters, a son-in-law, a son, five kids, prized goats, dogs, hens and cocks and speaks fluently English, Hindi and tribal dialect.

''Janam, karam yehin pe to kahan jayenge (I was born here, this has been my place, where will I go now,'' she said.

She recalled how when she was 17 her grandfather and father died and mother promised huge property to any Anglo-Indian boy to take care of Kitty but they all left and how she married an unlettered tribal who used to ''waste her money'' on drinks.

''I am not keeping well now ...We don't have money...My husband died in 2016 January,'' she told PTI.

''I started selling fruits along with other tribal women. I would catch a train and reach Barkakata platform and sell fruits and return...Sometimes I used to go by evening and came back in morning. I left in steam engine train and it wasn't so bad but when the electric engine came I stopped going and instead would go to colliery areas like Bachra, Khalari and Dakra.'' The Don Bosco School, established in 1997 by Alfred Rosario, an Anglo Indian from Patna draws students from far off places and many of the left Anglo Indians run hostels for boys to make a living.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)