Left Menu

Ramcharitmanas row: Chirag Paswan seeks Bihar education minister's removal

Chirag Paswan, LJP leader sought immediate removal of Bihar's education minister on Ramcharitmanas row.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 21:27 IST
Ramcharitmanas row: Chirag Paswan seeks Bihar education minister's removal
LJP leader Chirag Paswan seeks Bihar education minister's removal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday condemned Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar's statement on Ramcharitmanas and called for his immediate removal. Chandrashekhar on Wednesday stoked a controversy by claiming that Ramcharitmanas, an epic Hindu religious book based on the Ramayana, "spreads hatred in society".

Paswan while condemning the state education minister's statement said, "There are conflicts within the coalition government. Ramacharitmanas or be it any 'dharma-granth' (religious scripture), there is no scope for debate over it. This is related to the religious beliefs of crores of people. " While taking a jibe at the coalition government of Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United), Paswan stated that these people are not clear about their intentions and policies.

He questioned the government stating, "There are conflicts within the coalition. There is a lot of difference between what they say and what they do. If the Chief Minister says he disagrees with his minister's statement, does he not have the power to remove him? Why is he not conducting an investigation?" Paswan while talking to ANI alleged that the government is trying to divert people's attention from important topics and trying to create a division in society. He said, "In a state where students are protesting over CTET-BTET exams, should this be a topic of discussion or the Ramcharitmanas? The forces are assaulting the farmers in Buxar, shouldn't that be debated?"

The LJP leader claimed a current chaotic situation in the state, which may lead to a midterm election. "These conflicts within the government make it obvious that midterm elections are ahead." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
4
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023