Two killed, 12 missing in northeast China refinery blast -state media

Two people were killed and another 12 missing after an explosion at a refinery and chemical plant in northeast China, state television reported on Monday. The explosion occurred at 3:13 p.m. (0713 GMT) on Sunday at Panjin Haoye Chemical Co Ltd while workers were carrying out maintenance work at an alkylation facility. Panjin Haoye is an independent refinery and chemical producer in the city of Panjin in Liaoning province.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 07:03 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 07:03 IST
Two killed, 12 missing in northeast China refinery blast -state media

Two people were killed and another 12 missing after an explosion at a refinery and chemical plant in northeast China, state television reported on Monday. The explosion occurred at 3:13 p.m. (0713 GMT) on Sunday at Panjin Haoye Chemical Co Ltd while workers were carrying out maintenance work at an alkylation facility.

Panjin Haoye is an independent refinery and chemical producer in the city of Panjin in Liaoning province. Thirty people were also lightly injured, according to the TV report, which said the fire has been brought under control.

