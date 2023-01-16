PM Modi pays tributes to Tamil poet Thiruvallur on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar on the occasion of his birth anniversary, which is observed as Thiruvalluvar Day. "On Thiruvalluvar Day, I pay homage to the wise Thiruvalluvar and recall his noble thoughts. Diverse in nature, they are a source of great motivation for people from all walks of life. I would also urge the youth to read the Kural," he tweeted.

Thiruvalluvar's book, the Kural, is a collection of poems that offer aphoristic wisdom on a variety of issues. The 133 feet tall stone sculpture of the famous Tamil poet-saint, right next to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari, was dedicated to the people of Tamil Nadu on January 1, 2000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)