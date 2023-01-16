Left Menu

Birsa Munda Airport of Ranchi gets Instrument Landing System

The Airports Authority of India has commissioned Facility Performance Category-I Instrument Landing System (ILS) for Runway-31 at its Birsa Munda airport at Ranchi in Jharkhand, the authority said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 16:12 IST
Birsa Munda Airport of Ranchi gets Instrument Landing System
Ranchi airport gets ILS (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Airports Authority of India has commissioned Facility Performance Category-I Instrument Landing System (ILS) for Runway-31 at its Birsa Munda airport at Ranchi in Jharkhand, the authority said on Monday. The new ILS replaced the existing facility that had completed its recommended life span. Birsa Munda Airport has been witnessing a steady increase in passenger movement.

"As part of continuously improving Air Navigation Services (ANS) infrastructure at its airports, the Airports Authority of India has recently commissioned Facility Performance Category-I Instrument Landing System (ILS) for Runway-31 at its Birsa Munda Airport at Ranchi in Jharkhand," AAI said in a statement, adding that the new ILS that has been installed at the airport catering higher passenger movement is manufactured by M/s Indra (Normarc), a leading manufacturer of Radio Navigational aids systems in the world. The new facility has an improved ILS Localizer Antenna System that will help in the precision approach of all aircraft landing at the airport in all weather conditions.

With a project cost of approximately Rs 5.67 crore, the new ILS has been commissioned with effect from 9th January 2023 for operational use at the airport. The complete installation, alignment, testing and flight inspection of the new system has been done in-house by AAI's Radio Construction and Developments Unit /Flight Inspection Unit (RCDU/FIU). The Instrument Landing System is a standard ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) precision approach landing aid that is used to provide accurate azimuth as well as descent guidance signals for guidance to aircraft for runway landing under normal or adverse weather conditions.

"An ILS has two main sub-systems i.e. the Localizer and Glide Path System which provide lateral and vertical guidance respectively to a landing aircraft. A Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) collocated with Glide Path or Markers is also installed as part of ILS to provide the distance from the touch-down on the runway to the landing aircraft. ILS provides lateral and vertical guidance which is necessary for a landing aircraft to fly a precision approach," the statement further read. The ILS facility is considered to be a highly accurate and dependable means of navigating to the airport runway in all weather conditions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
4
Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electricity

Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023