Left Menu

AAP Minister writes to Delhi University, demands reduction of cut-off for SC/ST students

The Minister said Delhi University earlier used to reduce the cut-off marks if SC seats were vacant till all the seats were filled in the university. The same process is not being followed in the current year. Because the admission of SC students is based on the marks/rank obtained in CUET, the students of SC and ST communities are suffering.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 23:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 23:20 IST
AAP Minister writes to Delhi University, demands reduction of cut-off for SC/ST students
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand wrote to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh on Friday seeking the filling up of vacant seats in DU colleges by lowering the cut-off marks for SC/ST students. Anand said that in the current year, about 6,000 seats are lying vacant in the reserved seats for Scheduled Caste students in DU. SC/ST should be encouraged to come forward to get admission to Delhi University based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The Minister wrote, "I would like to draw your kind attention to the difficulties In the earlier years, SC students were exempted from the cut-off marks to get admission to Delhi University. The University of Delhi lowers the cut-off marks if SC seats are vacant till all the seats are filled in the university. However, it is reported that in the current year, the same process is not being followed and admissions are based on marks/rank obtained in CUET." He said applicants from SC and ST communities have been facing a lot of trouble.

"Therefore, I request you to re-examine this issue. Please relax the admission criteria of Delhi University to fill the vacant seats by lowering the cut-off marks for SC students," Anand added. The Minister further said earlier Delhi University used to reduce the cut-off marks if SC seats were vacant till all the seats were filled in the university. The same process is not being followed in the current year. Because the admission of SC students is based on the marks/rank obtained in CUET, the students of SC and ST communities are suffering.

"I would request you to re-examine the issue and relax the admission criteria of DU to fill the vacant seats by lowering the cut-off marks for SC students Committed to providing quality education to the poorest of the poor children," concluded Anand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023