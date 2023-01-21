Left Menu

Navjot Kaur Sidhu meets Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Saturday called upon Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in New Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 18:33 IST
Navjot Kaur Sidhu meets Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi
Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu called upon Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday at his residence in New Delhi. She also met AICC General Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal over a detailed discussion at 10 Janpath, New Delhi. She was accompanied by Former General Secretary (Org.), Punjab PCC Gautam Seth during her visit.

On Monday, Sidhu joined the evening leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kharal Kalan in Jalandhar district. Former chief parliamentary secretary Sidhu joined the yatra with her son Karan Sidhu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023