Left Menu

Rajasthan: Couple held for throwing 5 month-old daughter into canal in Bikaner to save govt job

A man and woman were arrested for allegedly throwing their five-month-old girl in a canal on Monday in Rajasthan's Bikaner, in a bid to retain a government job, said the police.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 08:23 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 08:23 IST
Rajasthan: Couple held for throwing 5 month-old daughter into canal in Bikaner to save govt job
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man and woman were arrested for allegedly throwing their five-month-old baby daughter into a canal on Monday in Rajasthan's Bikaner, in a bid to retain a government job, said the police. The child died due to drowning. The accused father had been identified as Jhanwarlal. He is engaged on contract as a school assistant in Chandasar village, added the police.

In December last year, Jhanwarlal had given an affidavit of having two children. He feared that he might lose his job because of having more than two children, as per the police. "We received info that a man and woman threw a baby girl in a canal in Chhattargarh, Bikaner. Her body was later recovered by police. Both the accused were arrested; the man and woman were found to be the parents of the deceased baby girl," Circle Officer Vinod Kumar told ANI.

"The accused threw his daughter in the canal allegedly because he wanted to get a permanent job," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023