BRIEF-Elon Musk Explores Raising Up To $3 Billion To Pay Off Twitter Debt - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 23:30 IST
Jan 25 (Reuters) -
* ELON MUSK EXPLORES RAISING UP TO $3 BILLION TO PAY OFF TWITTER DEBT - WSJ
* MUSK HAS HELD TALKS WITH INVESTORS ABOUT RAISING UP TO $3 BILLION BY SELLING NEW TWITTER SHARES - WSJ Source text: [ https://on.wsj.com/3DgE6SB ]
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
