BRIEF-Elon Musk Explores Raising Up To $3 Billion To Pay Off Twitter Debt - WSJ

Jan 25 (Reuters) -

* ELON MUSK EXPLORES RAISING UP TO $3 BILLION TO PAY OFF TWITTER DEBT - WSJ

* MUSK HAS HELD TALKS WITH INVESTORS ABOUT RAISING UP TO $3 BILLION BY SELLING NEW TWITTER SHARES - WSJ Source text: [ https://on.wsj.com/3DgE6SB ]

