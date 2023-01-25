Left Menu

BRIEF-Elon Musk Explores Raising Up To $3 Billion To Pay Off Twitter Debt - WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 23:30 IST
BRIEF-Elon Musk Explores Raising Up To $3 Billion To Pay Off Twitter Debt - WSJ

Jan 25 (Reuters) -

* ELON MUSK EXPLORES RAISING UP TO $3 BILLION TO PAY OFF TWITTER DEBT - WSJ

* MUSK HAS HELD TALKS WITH INVESTORS ABOUT RAISING UP TO $3 BILLION BY SELLING NEW TWITTER SHARES - WSJ Source text: [ https://on.wsj.com/3DgE6SB ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
2
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -U.S. to propose new U.N. sanctions on Haiti targets

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -U.S. to propose new U.N. sanctions on Haiti targets

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023