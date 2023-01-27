Left Menu

27-01-2023
Areca and coconut prices

Following are Friday's Areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 52500 to Rs 54500 model Rs 53000 New Supari : Rs 31000 to Rs 39000 model Rs 38000 Koka : Rs 22000 to Rs 27000 model Rs 26000 Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality : Rs 16000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 18000 2nd quality : Rs 12000 to Rs 15000 model Rs 14000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

