Yellen: U.S. in middle of discussions with EU on Russian crude price cap
Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 15:16 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that the United States and European Union were in the middle of discussions on a Russian crude oil price cap.
She said she was encouraged that the U.S. and EU would reach an agreement by Feb. 5.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
