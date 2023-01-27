Palestinian Islamic Jihad claims rockets fired from Gaza
The leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza claimed responsibility for rockets fired from the enclave late on Thursday following a deadly Israeli raid in the West Bank, in which nine Palestinians were killed.
"The Jerusalem Brigades's rocket unit responded," Khaled Al-Batsh told a rally in Gaza on Friday.
