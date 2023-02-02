Day after death of much-feted tigress in MP's Panna, offspring seen with four cubs

Left Menu

PTI | Panna | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:56 IST
A day after a tigress died in Panna Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, forest department officials on Thursday said its offspring P-151 was spotted with four cubs.

The video of P-151 being followed by four cubs, which is her third litter, to a waterbody was received during the day, said Panna Tiger Reserve field director Brijendra Jha.

''The cubs are around three months old. It is a joyous coincidence that a day after the death of T-1, this video of its offspring P-151 with four cubs, which is her third litter, has come forth,'' he said.

T-1, the first big cat shifted to Panna Tiger Reserve from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve under a reintroduction project in March 2009, died on Wednesday.

It had given birth to 13 cubs in its life time, in the process playing a stellar role in the success of the reintroduction project at PTR, which had no big cats at the time, Jha said.

As per the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Madhya Pradesh is home to 526 tigers, the highest for any state in the country. The state has tiger reserves in Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.

