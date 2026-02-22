Rohan Bopanna Flags Off 11th Cognizant New Delhi Marathon

Former tennis player Rohan Bopanna commenced the 11th Cognizant New Delhi Marathon from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday. The marathon, a qualifying race for the forthcoming Asian Games, provides athletes a pathway to international recognition and excellence.

Bopanna expressed delight at seeing the large number of runners taking part in the event. He shared his excitement about flagging off the marathon, describing it as an amazing experience to witness the motivation and effort of the participants. 'It's wonderful to see so many runners here this morning, motivating themselves for an extraordinary performance,' Bopanna remarked.

Olympic medalist Vijender Singh commended the marathon, highlighting its status as one of Delhi's premier events. He noted the massive attendance and expressed hope for inspiring young people to engage in such activities. 'Delhi Marathon is one of the best events in the city, with great attendance. The youth is highly motivated to participate,' Singh stated.

With more than 30,000 participants expected, this marathon is poised to be among the country's largest sporting events. The lineup features the Indian Elite Marathon contingent, showcasing talents like Anish Thapa, Belliyappa, and Gopi T, underlining India's prowess in long-distance running.