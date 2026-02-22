Left Menu

Rohan Bopanna Flags Off 11th Cognizant New Delhi Marathon

Rohan Bopanna inaugurated the 11th Cognizant New Delhi Marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The event, a qualifier for the Asian Games, drew praise from Vijender Singh. Over 30,000 participants are expected, including top Indian runners, marking it as a significant sports event in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:57 IST
Rohan Bopanna Flags Off 11th Cognizant New Delhi Marathon
Rohan Bopanna. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former tennis player Rohan Bopanna commenced the 11th Cognizant New Delhi Marathon from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday. The marathon, a qualifying race for the forthcoming Asian Games, provides athletes a pathway to international recognition and excellence.

Bopanna expressed delight at seeing the large number of runners taking part in the event. He shared his excitement about flagging off the marathon, describing it as an amazing experience to witness the motivation and effort of the participants. 'It's wonderful to see so many runners here this morning, motivating themselves for an extraordinary performance,' Bopanna remarked.

Olympic medalist Vijender Singh commended the marathon, highlighting its status as one of Delhi's premier events. He noted the massive attendance and expressed hope for inspiring young people to engage in such activities. 'Delhi Marathon is one of the best events in the city, with great attendance. The youth is highly motivated to participate,' Singh stated.

With more than 30,000 participants expected, this marathon is poised to be among the country's largest sporting events. The lineup features the Indian Elite Marathon contingent, showcasing talents like Anish Thapa, Belliyappa, and Gopi T, underlining India's prowess in long-distance running.

TRENDING

1
Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

 India
2
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

 India
3
Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

 India
4
PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat in Meerut.

PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat in Meerut.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026