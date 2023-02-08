Amrit Kaal is Adhigam Kaal, Awsar Kaal and Kartavya Kaal for the youth: Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday termed the 'Amrit Kaal' as Adhigam Kaal - an era of to leap forward, Awsar Kaal - an era of opportunities and Kartavya Kaal - an era of duty to the nation. "The Y20 India Summit would exemplify the youth-centric efforts and showcase policy measures ideated by the youth. The Amrit Kaal is Adhigam Kaal, Awsar Kaal and Kartavya Kaal for the youth," Thakur said while speaking on the second day of the Youth20 Inception Meeting at IIT Guwahati.

The second day of the Inception Meeting of Y20 began on Tuesday at the IIT Guwahati. He further said that the demographic dividend of India is uniquely poised to usher in an era of rapid social, economic, environmental, and technological innovation and advancement.

Secretary of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs, Meeta Rajivlochan, who was also present at the event the key theme of the G20 Presidency. "One Earth, One Family, One Future' is very important and affects all of us in multiple ways and Y20 aims to develop the ability of any country to adopt a constructive policy that would determine their ability to build a good future for a good, inclusive, happy and prosperous society," Rajivlochan said.

While speaking on 'Peace-building and reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War', Gen VK Singh said, "In India, we talk to militants. We use force only as a last resort. This is how we are able to resolve various conflicts that happen again and again." (ANI)

