UPGIS 23: Industry groups should consider social concerns along with investment, says Union Minister Virendra Kumar

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Saturday urged entrepreneurs at the Global Investors Summit here to also make a social contribution in line with the prime minister's mantra of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas." "The Global Investor Summit should not only take place in the field of enterprise but positive action should be taken by connecting the enterprise with our social system. Our entrepreneurs have a significant role to play in this regard. We will have to consider how our industry groups can work together to support the Prime Minister's mantra of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas," Kumar, said while speaking at the session 'Affirmative Action for Inclusive Growth'.

The minister cited an example of Symbiosis University in Pune, Maharashtra, saying, "Symbiosis is working to provide technical training to the daughters of the lower strata of society by teaching them about electric vehicles and giving them a good identity in society. Today, the Yogi government has given confidence to entrepreneurs by providing a good investment environment; now is the time for you entrepreneurs to make a social contribution." On the second day of the summit, a session on 'Affirmative Action for Inclusive Growth' was organized by the Social Welfare Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at the session Akash Goenka, Vice President, CII, Uttar Pradesh, said, "The work being done by the Uttar Pradesh government and the Social Welfare Department for the development of the deprived community is inspirational and motivational." CII is committed to working in this direction. "We are running a scholarship program for SC and ST students," Goenka added.

State's Minority Welfare and Waqf Department Minister Dharampal Singh said, "There are three levels of people sitting here: aristocrats, bureaucrats, and technocrats. All three together should invest capital in Uttar Pradesh through startups." He further said, "If we talk about the greatest economist in the world, then I will take the name of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya." The UP government has given you an opportunity to invest in the state.

For investment, the security of the business is important and there is strict law and order in UP. Due to this, your business will be protected. Another important factor is connectivity; the state has a better network of airways, highways, and railways. "The third major need is electricity, which is available in Uttar Pradesh. Your investment will prove worthwhile in Uttar Pradesh," the minister said At the end of the program, Aseem Arun, Minister of the Social Welfare Department, thanked everyone and said that "In the Investors Summit, we believe that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' can be completed only when the entrepreneurs get support in this social concern. The Social Welfare Department and the Government are always there for you."

The session was attended by Shreyas Desai, General Manager, Tata Business Excellence; Dr Nidhi Pundir, Vice President, Global CSR-HCL Tech; Neeraj Singh, Next Generation Leader and Development Practitioner; and Dr Vivek Dalela, Associate Professor, Grand Valley State University, USA. Notably, on Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

The chief guest at the closing ceremony will be President Droupadi Murmu. (ANI)

