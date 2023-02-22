Left Menu

Enoch Godongwana to present 2023 Budget Speech

Minister Godongwana will, as part of the 2023 Budget Speech, also introduce the Appropriation Bill and table the Division of Revenue Bill to Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-02-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 15:35 IST
Enoch Godongwana to present 2023 Budget Speech
Godongwana is scheduled to deliver the 2023 Budget Speech at a sitting of the National Assembly (NA) to be held at the Cape Town City Hall at 2pm. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will this afternoon present the 2023 Budget Speech.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his State of the Nation Address on 9 February, announced government’s plans to address South Africa’s energy crisis and prevailing socio-economic challenges.

“In this regard, Minister Godongwana will provide details of spending and revenue collection proposals to implement these plans. He will also outline the funds to be allocated to different spheres of government, departments and entities,” said Parliament in a statement.

Minister Godongwana will, as part of the 2023 Budget Speech, also introduce the Appropriation Bill and table the Division of Revenue Bill to Parliament.

Godongwana is scheduled to deliver the 2023 Budget Speech at a sitting of the National Assembly (NA) to be held at the Cape Town City Hall at 2pm.

The speech is expected to be broadcast live on various news and radio channels, as well as the parliamentary channel.

You can also watch the live stream of the 2023 Budget Speech on the SAnews Twitter @SAgovnews feed. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023