US provides over 240M francs CFA in humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Far-North Region

On February 17, 2023, the U.S. Ambassador to Cameroon, Christopher J. Lamora, traveled to Yagoua to meet with communities affected by recent flooding. He also participated in the distribution of hygiene kits funded by the U.S. government. The floods affected more than 150,000 people and destroyed over 67,000 acres of farmland in the Far North Region. In response, the United States has provided more than 240 million francs CFA ($400,000) in humanitarian assistance through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to support families with emergency food assistance, protection, shelter, and hygiene kits.

“The United States is deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life and livelihoods. We stand with the people of Cameroon during this difficult time. Because women, girls, and marginalized communities are disproportionately affected and placed at risk by natural disasters such as flooding, USAID is also providing increased support to prevent gender-based violence as well as support for survivors of the flooding tragedy,” Ambassador Lamora said. Mrs. Christine Namma, a trader with seven children in Yagoua, thanked the U.S. Government, declaring that “This assistance is going be of great help as we lost almost everything because of heavy rains and overflooding.”

Before meeting with affected families, Ambassador Lamora paid a courtesy visit to the Senior Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Mayo-Danay Division in Yagoua, Mr. Jean Lazare Ndongo Ndongo. Expressing gratitude to the U.S. Government, the SDO declared that “The financial support by the U.S. Government is timely as about 43,000 people in Yagoua were affected by the flooding. Roads, houses, schools, and farms were submerged following heavy rains.”

Implementing partners for this project include the World Food Program, the International Rescue Committee, the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC), and the Cameroon Red Cross, in close coordination with the Cameroonian government.

The United States will continue to support Cameroon as it responds to humanitarian crises and builds resilient communities.

