Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 witnessed huge participation from students of state govt schools

The 6th edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme (PPC 2023) was held in a town-hall-type interactive format on January 27, 2023, as per the Ministry of Education which said the highlight of this year's PPC 2023 is the huge participation from the students of State Government's board.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 22:06 IST
The 6th edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme (PPC 2023) was held in a town-hall-type interactive format on January 27, 2023, as per the Ministry of Education which said the highlight of this year's PPC 2023 is the huge participation from the students of State Government's board. As per the Ministry of Education, "The highlight of this year's PPC 2023 is the huge participation from the students of State Government's board which increased from around 2 lakhs in 2022 to over 16.5 lakhs of the total 38.8 lakhs."

"Further, the special invitee students and teachers from all the States and UTs also got the opportunity to witness important functions like Republic Day Parade, Beating the Retreat ceremony etc and visit places of National importance" Ministry added. The programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi focuses on providing support to students in overcoming examination stress while equipping teachers and parents to manage the stressful environment during exams better.

In this context, Prime Minister has authored a book titled 'Exam Warriors' incorporating unique actionable 'mantras' for students, parents and teachers on ways and means to overcome examination stress. Considering the stupendous impact of the book on students across the country, the National Book Trust (NBT) India under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, has published the translations of 'Exam Warriors' book in 11 Indian languages i.e. Asamiya, Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The Ministry of Education has rolled out the National Education Policy, 2020 with several new initiatives in areas of curricula, examination reforms, student-friendly classrooms, art-integrated learning, toy-based pedagogy etc. Pariksha pe Charcha is also an integral part of the reforms to help students face exams more confidently and in a joyful manner.

In order to transform Pariksha pe Charcha into a Jan Andolan, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has requested the Chief Ministers of all the States and Administrators of UTs to make the 'Exam Warriors' books available in libraries of each school under Samagra Shiksha so that a maximum number of students, teachers and parents get benefit from the Prime Minister's words of wisdom and vision. (ANI)

