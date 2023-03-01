IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall over South Tamil Nadu today

Left Menu

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places over South Tamil Nadu on March 1 and March 4.

ANI | Updated: 01-03-2023 10:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 08:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places over South Tamil Nadu on March 1 and March 4. "Easterlies/North-easterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels that would bring light to moderate rainfall on March 1 and March 4 over South Tamil Nadu," said the weather agency.

Though maximum temperature has risen across the state, north easterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric would give showers to south coastal Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, dry weather will likely prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas on March 2, 3 and 4, the weather agency said.

IMD said, in Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 34 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be 22 to 23 degree Celsius. Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places over Nagapatinam, Tiruvarur, Sivaganga, Toothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal areas.

"Light to Moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area during the next one to three hours," said the weather agency. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

