MUM PEPPER COPRA OPENING RATES
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2023 12:34 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 12:31 IST
MUMBAI, MAR 1 (PTI) Mumbai :- PEPPER COPRA RATES :- BLACK PEPPER READY 525 / 590 GINGER BLEACHED ---- GINGER UNBLEACHED 250 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 8700 COPRA OFFICE KOZIZODE 8600 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 13000 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 11800 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ---- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1820 T.P ---------------------------
