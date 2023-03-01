Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 10.4 cr seized in Assam's Cachar

Seized drugs were handed over to Sonai Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

ANI | Updated: 01-03-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 19:48 IST
Assam Rifles recovers huge cache of heroin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) seized 2.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 10.4 crore Kachudrama village in Cachar district of Assam, said officials on Wednesday "Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by the Jaliura company of the Radhanagar Battalion and Kachudrama Police Station. The team seized 2.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 10.4 Crore," the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Seized drugs were handed over to Sonai Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings. "The operation was based on the input obtained after interrogation of the culprits apprehended by the Jaliura company of Radhanagar Battalion and Sonai PS on 28 Feb 2023 at Sadim Bazar, Cachar District," it further said.

This is considered to be the biggest seizure in the area in recent times. Inputs suggest that the money generated from Drug trafficking is being channelized into narco-terrorism activities of the NSCN IM in the region posing a threat to national security.

Assam Rifles highlighted it's the commitment towards ensuring national security and a drug-free society. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

