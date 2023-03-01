Enthusiasm and energy of youth to make India economically empowered country: Nisith Pramanik

Minister of state for Youth and Sports Affairs Shri Nisith Pramanik addressed the National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF) finals on its inaugural day today in the Central Hall of Parliament, New Delhi. Continuation of Competitive Session was organized on the first day. Twenty-Nine winners of State Youth Parliament (SYP) got an opportunity to speak before the National Jury comprising of Sh. Anurag Sharma, Member of Parliament Lok Sabha, Shri Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament Lok Sabha, Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Shri Kanchan Gupta, Sr. Advisor, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting today.

On the occasion Shri Nisith Pramanik said the views expressed by the participants today will also act as a guide for the country. He also added that the enthusiasm and energy of the youth will make India an economically empowered country. He also added “The vision of the youth is as powerful as the democracy of this country and the youth will further strengthen the Democratic ethos”. The Minister also added that India is making its own place in the world and is becoming Atmanirbhar and the youth of the country will have a major role in making India Atmanirbhar as per the vision of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The first three winners will get an opportunity on 2nd March, 2023 to speak before the Speaker, Lok Sabha who will also interact with the youth on the occasion. Speaker of Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla will address the valedictory function of the 4th edition of National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF) on 2nd March, 2023 at 10:30 AM in the Central Hall of Parliament, New Delhi. Three National Winners of the Festival will express their views during the event. Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Thakur and Minster of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Nisith Pramanik will also be present on the occasion. Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Thakur will also address the participants

The 4th edition of National Youth Parliament Festival, 2023 was launched with the theme “Ideas for a Better tomorrow: India for the World”. District Youth Parliaments were conducted from 25th to 29th January 2023. More than 2.01 Lakh youth from 748 Districts of all States and UTs participated at 150 venues across the country. The 1st and 2nd position holder of District Youth Parliament (DYP) participated from 3rd to 7th February, 2023 at State Youth Parliament Festival. During District and State Level Youth Parliaments, the participants deliberated on the given topics.

The objective of the National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF) is to hear the voice of the youth, who will join various careers in coming years, including public services. NYPF is based on the idea given by the Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat Address on 31st December, 2017. Taking inspiration from the idea, the 1st edition of NYPF 2019 was organised with the theme “Be the Voice of New India and Find solutions and Contribute to Policy” with the participation of 88,000 youth in physical mode. The 2nd edition of National Youth Parliament Festival 2021 was organised with the theme “YUVAAH- Utsah Naye Bharat Ka” which was witnessed by more than 23 Lakh youth and stakeholders across the country in virtual mode. The 3rd edition of National Youth Parliament Festival, 2022 was organized with the theme “Be the Voice of New India and Find solutions and Contribute to Policy” with the participation of more than 2.44 Lakh Youth.

(With Inputs from PIB)