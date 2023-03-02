Left Menu

Jharkhand bypolls: Early trends indicate AJSU candidate Sunita Choudhary leading in Ramgarh assembly seat

All Jharkhand Students Union Party (AJSU), candidate Sunita Choudhary, is leading from Jharkhand's Ramgarh assembly constituency against her Indian National Congress opponent Bajrang Mahto, who is trailing by a margin of 11,789 votes in the latest trends.

ANI | Updated: 02-03-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 12:15 IST
Jharkhand bypolls: Early trends indicate AJSU candidate Sunita Choudhary leading in Ramgarh assembly seat
Represenative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All Jharkhand Students Union Party (AJSU), candidate Sunita Choudhary, is leading in bypolls for Jharkhand's Ramgarh assembly constituency against her Indian National Congress opponent Bajrang Mahto, who is trailing by a margin of 11,789 votes in the latest trends. The counting of votes for bye-elections to one assembly constituency each in Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and two assembly seats in Maharashtra began on Thursday.

The voting in all these assembly constituencies was held on February 27 (Monday). Jharkhand's Ramgarh recorded a voting percentage of over 68 per cent on Monday.

In the by-polls to Jharkhand's Ramgarh assembly constituency, 18 candidates including 14 Independent candidates are in the fray. The by-polls were necessary because of the disqualification of Congress leader Mamta Devi.

The Congress fielded Mamta Devi's husband, Bajrang Mahto and the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party nominated its leader Sunita Choudhary. Besides counting for the bypolls, counting is also on for assembly elections in three northeastern states Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023