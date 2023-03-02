Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari invites Austrian companies to set up manufacturing plants in India to reduce overall costs

Shri Gadkari informed several ropeways and cable car projects are being executed by India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 16:33 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 16:33 IST
Nitin Gadkari invites Austrian companies to set up manufacturing plants in India to reduce overall costs
Image Credit: Twitter(@OfficeOfNG)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways  Shri Nitin Gadkari today met Austrian Delegation led by Ambassador of Republic of Austria to India, Ms. Katharina Wieser.

In the meeting, views were exchanged on the latest technologies and innovations in road infrastructure development and green technologies. Representatives from Austrian Companies apprised the Minister about the various innovative technologies and the innovative products being manufactured by them. 

Shri Gadkari informed several ropeways and cable car projects are being executed by India. He appreciated the high quality of the ropeways and cable cars components and equipment being manufactured by Austrian companies and emphasized collaboration in technology transfer and manufacturing the same in India. He also invited companies to set up manufacturing plants in India to reduce overall costs.

Deliberations also took place about other potential areas of collaboration such as new technologies in highways construction, tunnel construction, electronic toll systems, intelligent transportation systems, traffic management systems, green technologies tunnel monitoring systems, and road safety.

     The meeting paved the way for strengthening India’s continued partnership and developmental cooperation with Austria for bringing innovations in the road transport sector and develop effective solutions to contemporary challenges in Transportation and Logistics. Austrian Ambassador also extended an invitation to Shri Gadkari to visit Austria.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin; Novavax sinks on concerns about COVID vaccine maker's prospects and more

Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023