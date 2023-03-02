Left Menu

European Investment Bank, IREDA exploring partnership to finance RE, green hydrogen projects in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 19:43 IST
European Investment Bank, IREDA exploring partnership to finance RE, green hydrogen projects in India
Representative Image Image Credit: ireda.in
  • Country:
  • India

The European Investment Bank and state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) Limited are exploring a partnership on financing of renewable energy and green hydrogen projects in India.

In this regard, Maria Shaw-Barragan, Global Director, European Investment Bank (EIB) and IREDA Chairman & Managing Directors (CMD) Pradip Kumar Das held a meeting in the national capital on Thursday.

''EIB's Global Director meets CMD, IREDA, for collaboration on RE and green hydrogen projects financing,'' IREDA said in a statement.

The collaboration will provide much-needed support for the development of renewable energy and green hydrogen projects in India, and help in achieving the government's goal of 50 per cent of installed energy capacity from non-fossil fuel based sources by 2030, Das said.

According to the statement, ''During the meeting, EIB Global Director commended IREDA for its impressive growth over the previous three years. She also praised IREDA for quickly, effectively, and qualitatively financing the RE projects.'' IREDA, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), is a non-banking financial institution engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects relating to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests liquor businessman on money laundering charges

Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests liquor businessman on money laundering ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023