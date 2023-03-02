Left Menu

Excise Case: Court sends businessman Amandeep Dhal to five days ED remand

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday sent liquor businessman Amandeep Dhal to five days ED remand. He is freshly arrested in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation into the Delhi excise policy. He is the 10th arrested person in the matter by ED.

ANI | Updated: 02-03-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 21:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Special Judge Vikas Dhull on Thursday allowed ED remand application seeking five days remand of Amandeep Dhal. According to the ED, Dhal played a big role in the Formulation, conspiracy and kickbacks paid by the south group. His role in policy formulation is evidenced by the possession of a copy of the draft policy before it was released. Dahl had forwarded the draft to Binoy Babu, which babu went on to delete.

There are WhatsApp chats and calls between him and babu. He was part of the meetings with the south group, and policy formulation regarding kickbacks etc. He has played a key role in coordinating meetings between the south group and Vijay Nair, who is allegedly the media coordinator of AAP, ED stated. Dhal paid kickbacks to the south group through Dinesh Arora, Abhishek Boinpally and other through credit notes. The issue of credit notes was taken note of by the court in rejecting bail to other accused, stated ED.

Meanwhile appearing for Dhal, Advocate Tanveer Ahmad Mir strongly objected the alligations made against his client and also opposed remand application moved by the Enforcement Directorate. Dhal was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his questioning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

