Left Menu

"Don't their post hold importance..." Akhilesh Yadav questions UP govt over Deputy CMs' absence from state legislators' group photo

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday questioned the "absence" of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak in the photo session at the end of the Budget Session and asked if their posts hold any importance or they were deliberately left out.

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 15:26 IST
"Don't their post hold importance..." Akhilesh Yadav questions UP govt over Deputy CMs' absence from state legislators' group photo
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday questioned the "absence" of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak in the photo session at the end of the Budget Session and asked if their posts hold any importance or they were deliberately left out. Taking to Twitter, the former CM of Uttar Pradesh said, "The picture of the MLAs of the House, clicked without both the Deputy Chief Ministers is incomplete. We demand that an explanation for his absence should come from the government."

In his tweet, he also asked the government to come clean on whether the Deputy CMs were absent or were not called. "Does the post of Deputy Chief Minister have any importance or not? Do they even count or not?" he asked further.

However, when reached for comment on Yadav's barb, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told ANI that he is unaware of the tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023