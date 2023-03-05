Left Menu

E-auction of gifts received by Haryana CM Khattar fetch nearly Rs 1.15 crore

The Chief Minister Uphaar Portal was launched for that purpose.In the first phase, 51 gifts were auctioned till February 28. The funds collected through this were used in the Namami Gange Mission.Inspired by this idea, Chief Minister Manohar Lal has also started the process of auction of the gifts received by him, said the statement.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-03-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 20:16 IST
E-auction of gifts received by Haryana CM Khattar fetch nearly Rs 1.15 crore
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

E-auction of gifts received by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have fetched nearly Rs 1.15 crore and the amount will be deposited in CM's Relief Fund, according to an official statement on Sunday.

The gifts auctioned included a 3D model of the chief minister that fetched Rs 21 lakh, a sculpture of Arjun's chariot for Rs 6.41 lakh, a Kamakhya temple sculpture for Rs 5.80 lakh and Ram Janmabhoomi temple model for Rs 1.75 lakh, it said.

A total of 51 gifts put up for auction by the government through Uphaar Portal have fetched nearly Rs 1.15 crore, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Amit Agrawal said.

''The amount received from the auction of gifts will be deposited in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and will be spent on public welfare works,'' he said.

Agrawal said the Chief Minister had decided to auction the gifts presented to him by social organizations or individuals. The Chief Minister Uphaar Portal was launched for that purpose.

''In the first phase, 51 gifts were auctioned till February 28. The base amount of each gift was mentioned on the portal. Soon after the completion of the auction process in the first phase, the chief minister will present the gifts to the bidders,'' Agrawal said, adding the gifts can also be sent by courier if the bidder so desires.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi had organized an auction process on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, in which he had e-auctioned about 1,200 gifts received. The funds collected through this were used in the Namami Gange Mission.

''Inspired by this idea, Chief Minister Manohar Lal has also started the process of auction of the gifts received by him,'' said the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023