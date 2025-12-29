Director of Safdarjung Hospital Sounds Alarm on Rising Antimicrobial Resistance

Dr. Sandeep Bansal, the Director of Safdarjung Hospital, has issued a stark warning about the accelerating threat of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), driven by irresponsible antibiotic use. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Mann Ki Baat address, Dr. Bansal released a video message highlighting the urgent need for public awareness and responsible behavior.

Antibiotics have been a vital tool for medical professionals for over 80 years but are now losing effectiveness due to misuse, Dr. Bansal stressed. He explained that using antibiotics improperly, such as without consulting a doctor, failing to complete prescribed courses, sharing medicines, or purchasing them over the counter, leads to bacteria becoming resistant to these drugs. This growing resistance is complicating the treatment of infections like typhoid, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and pneumonia, which were once easily treatable.

Dr. Bansal pointed to government regulations like Schedule H, which require many antibiotics to carry a red warning label, indicating their strong nature and the need for medical consultation before use. He commended Prime Minister Modi's continued emphasis on AMR in his Mann Ki Baat programs and urged citizens to act responsibly by only taking antibiotics on medical advice and maintaining hygiene practices to ward off infections.

(With inputs from agencies.)