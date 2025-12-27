Left Menu

Allu Arjun Charged in Fatal Stampede Case at 'Pushpa-2' Premiere

A charge sheet involving 23 individuals, including actor Allu Arjun, has been filed in relation to a deadly stampede during the premiere of 'Pushpa-2'. The incident left a woman dead and her son injured. Arjun and the theatre are facing charges, while financial aid was extended to the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-12-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 16:08 IST
Allu Arjun Charged in Fatal Stampede Case at 'Pushpa-2' Premiere
stampede
  • Country:
  • India

The city police have filed a charge sheet against 23 individuals, including prominent Telugu actor Allu Arjun, in a local court. This relates to a stampede at the 'Pushpa-2' premiere that resulted in the death of a woman.

The theatre management has been identified as the primary accused, while Allu Arjun is listed as accused number 11. The stampede took place as fans surged to see Arjun during the movie's debut. The event's consequences included the injury of a woman's eight-year-old son.

Following the incident, a case was registered against Arjun and others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Allu Arjun faced arrest but was quickly released on interim bail granted by the Telangana High Court. Both Arjun and the film's producers, as well as the government, provided financial help to the affected family.

TRENDING

1
Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns

Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns

 India
2
Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

 India
3
Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

 India
4
Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025