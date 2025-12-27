Allu Arjun Charged in Fatal Stampede Case at 'Pushpa-2' Premiere

The city police have filed a charge sheet against 23 individuals, including prominent Telugu actor Allu Arjun, in a local court. This relates to a stampede at the 'Pushpa-2' premiere that resulted in the death of a woman.

The theatre management has been identified as the primary accused, while Allu Arjun is listed as accused number 11. The stampede took place as fans surged to see Arjun during the movie's debut. The event's consequences included the injury of a woman's eight-year-old son.

Following the incident, a case was registered against Arjun and others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Allu Arjun faced arrest but was quickly released on interim bail granted by the Telangana High Court. Both Arjun and the film's producers, as well as the government, provided financial help to the affected family.