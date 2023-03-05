Shuttler Pramod Bhagat settles for silver
Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat settled for a silver medal in singles and a bronze in the mixed doubles at the Spanish Para-Badminton International Toledo 2023, here on Sunday.
The 34-year-old, competing in singles SL3 category, went down to England's Daniel Bethell 6-21 18-21 in 58 minutes.
In the mixed doubles semi-final, Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass, who competed in XD SL3-SU5, went down fighting to France's Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel in the semi-final 17-21 13-21 and had to settle for bronze.
In men's doubles Bhagat and Sukant Kadam, who competed in MD SU5 category went down to the Indian pair of Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar in the quarter-finals 20-22 21-12 20-22.
Sukant, who competed in SL4, went down to France's Lucas Mazur 13-21 10-21.
