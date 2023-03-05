Left Menu

Kejriwal accuses BJP, Congress of looting Chhattisgarh

Delhi Chief Minister and national convener of AAP Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at both Congress as well as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused them of looting the massive resources available in the mineral-rich state during their respective tenures, said a press release.

Delhi Chief Minister and national convener of AAP Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at both Congress as well as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused them of looting the massive resources available in the mineral-rich state during their respective tenures, said a press release. Kejriwal, who along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Sunday to address the convention of party workers, alleged that Congress and BJP did not leave any stone unturned in looting Chhattisgarh.

Addressing the mammoth gathering, the Delhi CM said "Despite being blessed by God with everything, why poverty in Chhattisgarh is very high? Leaders and political parties are not good here. BJP and Congress did not let anything in looting the state." Meanwhile, the national convener of AAP questioned (in reference to corruption) why even after coming to the power in the state, why they are not sending people of BJP to jail and alleged that both the parties have nexus and they will keep looting the state continuously.

The same drama was ongoing in Delhi as well as Punjab and the loot will come to an end after the honest government voted to power, said Kejriwal while repeatedly requesting the mass to give his party a chance for bringing a major transformation in Chhattisgarh.Moreover, he also called Adani (without naming Adani) as 'Munh Bola Bhai' (brother) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before the election, Congress had promised that they will make Adani run out of the state, said Kejriwal and he also questioned CM Baghel what is the relationship between him and Adani.

"We (AAP) don't have any relationship with Adani. If AAP voted to power in the state, then the forest will be public," said Kejriwal. Like Chhattisgarh, several mafias were active in Delhi as well as Punjab, but after the AAP government came to power, these mafias were eliminated, he claimed and made an appeal from the masses to vote for AAP to power for the elimination of mafias.

Moreover, the Delhi CM dubbed the double-engine government as a double corruption government. He also targeted the government at the centre over the arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and termed him as a Mahatma. (ANI)

