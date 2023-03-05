Left Menu

CM Naveen Patnaik announces University of Health Sciences to streamline medical education in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday approved the establishment of Odisha University of Health Science to ensure the provision of uniform and quality medical education in the State.

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 22:19 IST
CM Naveen Patnaik announces University of Health Sciences to streamline medical education in Odisha
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday approved the establishment of Odisha University of Health Sciences to ensure the provision of uniform and quality medical education in the State. As per the State Health and Family Welfare Department, all the Medical and allied health science colleges/institutions offering undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses in Health Sciences starting from Modern Medicine, to Dental Science, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Nursing, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Paramedical sciences and other allied health science courses will now come under its ambit from the academic session 2023-24.

"The Odisha government had decided to set up a health university to streamline the medical education system as a number of medical institutions were coming up in the state. The Odisha University of Health Science, Bhubaneswar Act was passed in the Odisha Legislative Assembly in October, 2021 and notified by the Government of Odisha in the Health and Family Welfare Department on August 14, 2022." the statement from the Health and Family Welfare Department said. "Establishment of this Health University will further add value and enhance the quality of medical education, patient care and research in the State of Odisha," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023