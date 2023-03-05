CM Naveen Patnaik announces University of Health Sciences to streamline medical education in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday approved the establishment of Odisha University of Health Sciences to ensure the provision of uniform and quality medical education in the State. As per the State Health and Family Welfare Department, all the Medical and allied health science colleges/institutions offering undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses in Health Sciences starting from Modern Medicine, to Dental Science, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Nursing, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Paramedical sciences and other allied health science courses will now come under its ambit from the academic session 2023-24.

"The Odisha government had decided to set up a health university to streamline the medical education system as a number of medical institutions were coming up in the state. The Odisha University of Health Science, Bhubaneswar Act was passed in the Odisha Legislative Assembly in October, 2021 and notified by the Government of Odisha in the Health and Family Welfare Department on August 14, 2022." the statement from the Health and Family Welfare Department said. "Establishment of this Health University will further add value and enhance the quality of medical education, patient care and research in the State of Odisha," the statement added. (ANI)

