Women's Car Rally with unique themes organized in Bhubaneswar ahead of International Women's Day

The participants also included men who sported individual cars and highlighted unique themes like 'Embrace Equity, Digital All, Stop Acid Violence' among others.

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 23:23 IST
Particpants of the car rally in Bhubaneswar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Seva Prayas Foundation' here on Sunday organized a 'Women's Car's Rally' in Odisha's capital city ahead of International Women's Day. International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8.

More than hundred women joined the car rally to celebrate womanhood on the occasion which was flagged off from Aditya Mahindra Motor, Bhubaneswar to cover the 45 km stretch to Satasankha in Puri. The participants also included men who sported individual cars and highlighted unique themes like 'Embrace Equity, Digital All, Stop Acid Violence" among others.

While on the separate front marking the importance of physical fitness on International Women's Day the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare organized a mega walkathon event "WalkforHealth" in Delhi. An official release on the event by the Ministry detailed that "Healthy women not only contribute to their family but also in society and finally make India a healthier nation." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

