Industry feedback required for ICAR to improve delivery of farm tech from lab to land: Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said industry feedback would be useful for the government research body ICAR to improve the delivery of its technologies from lab to land.

Addressing an event here, Tomar said more than 100 institutes affiliated with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) have various agricultural facilities which can be mutually used for the public good.

''If feedback is received on how industries can apply the research done by ICAR, how to take it forward by complementing each other..., then the delivery will improve,'' an official statement quoted the minister saying at the event.

Not only gaps in the farm sector need to be addressed, but both farmers and industry need to work together to face the current global challenges facing agriculture, he said.

Tomar also said, ''India has made a lot of progress in the agriculture sector, but there are many challenges in the field of agriculture.'' There is a need to identify those challenges and work towards their solution so that the agriculture sector plays a bigger role in strengthening the country's economy, he said.

There is also a need to work in a planned manner, moving beyond traditional agriculture, as well as make full use of technology from lab to land, he said.

Scientists associated with ICAR have done a lot of remarkable research, which is useful for the country and the world today, the statement added.

Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary; ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak, Agrinovate India CEO Praveen Malik were among other officials present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)