Left Menu

Industry feedback required for ICAR to improve delivery of farm tech from lab to land: Tomar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 21:11 IST
Industry feedback required for ICAR to improve delivery of farm tech from lab to land: Tomar
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said industry feedback would be useful for the government research body ICAR to improve the delivery of its technologies from lab to land.

Addressing an event here, Tomar said more than 100 institutes affiliated with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) have various agricultural facilities which can be mutually used for the public good.

''If feedback is received on how industries can apply the research done by ICAR, how to take it forward by complementing each other..., then the delivery will improve,'' an official statement quoted the minister saying at the event.

Not only gaps in the farm sector need to be addressed, but both farmers and industry need to work together to face the current global challenges facing agriculture, he said.

Tomar also said, ''India has made a lot of progress in the agriculture sector, but there are many challenges in the field of agriculture.'' There is a need to identify those challenges and work towards their solution so that the agriculture sector plays a bigger role in strengthening the country's economy, he said.

There is also a need to work in a planned manner, moving beyond traditional agriculture, as well as make full use of technology from lab to land, he said.

Scientists associated with ICAR have done a lot of remarkable research, which is useful for the country and the world today, the statement added.

Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary; ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak, Agrinovate India CEO Praveen Malik were among other officials present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023