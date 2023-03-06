Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM greets people on Holi, says festival gives message of love, brotherhood

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Holi and said that the festival gives the message of love and brotherhood.

  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Holi and said that the festival gives the message of love and brotherhood. In his message, the Chief Minister said, "This festival of Indian Sanatan culture gives the message of love, harmony, and brotherhood. May this festival bring more happiness-prosperity-peace and good health in everyone's life and may everyone's life be colored with new colors of success."

Significantly, every year Holi is celebrated for two days across the country. But its preparations and all the events start a week in advance. With Holi just around the corner, celebrations for the festival have already begun. There is a feeling of enthusiasm among people as they prepare to play the auspicious festival of colours with their friends and family.

Choti Holi and Holika Dahan will be observed on March 7 (Tuesday). It should be performed during Pradosh Kaal (which starts after sunset) while Purnimasi Tithi is prevailing, as per Hindu beliefs. The festival of Holi celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity heralds the onset of spring after winter in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil is celebrated on two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

