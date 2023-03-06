West Bengal: BSF recovers 40 gold biscuits worth Rs 2.57 cr from pond

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 40 gold biscuits weighing 4.6 kg and valued at Rs 2.57 crore from a swamp, informed BSF officials on Monday. According to BSF officials, a few months ago, there was an attempt to smuggle contraband through the pond. Seeing the on-duty jawans, however, the smuggler jumped into the pond. The troops informed their company commander after which the smuggler was pulled out of the water and searched. However, nothing was recovered from him.

"A massive search operation was launched after cordoning the area off. However, because of the wet and watery area, the jawans could not find anything, and the smuggler was allowed to leave," said an official. After a few days, the force received information that the smuggler had hidden a large consignment of gold in the pond before fleeing. Personnel from the BSF's South Bengal Frontier seized more than 113 kg of gold on the border in 2022.

"In the past, smugglers have used various methods, including hiding gold in motorcycle parts, under the cabin and cavities of import-export trucks, throwing over the fence, hiding in slippers or saris, targeting and hiding in school children's bags, hiding them in farming tools or the lower part of the body, smuggling by organised smugglers, smuggling in jars on the pretext of selling fish, and hiding in luggage by passengers on ICP, etc. After studying the smugglers' modus operandi, South Bengal Frontier issued a pamphlet for the benefit of the personnel," the official said. Based on the information that the gold was concealed in the pond, the Coy Comdr of the BOP increased security in that particular area and posted a sentry to keep watch.

The BSF received information that smugglers would enter the pond on the pretext of playing Holi and try to retrieve the hidden consignment of gold. It was, therefore, decided that a thorough search of the pond would be conducted. "Last night, a BSF search team was formed under the leadership of officers. The team was equipped with modern gadgets and imparted training to carry out an intense search so that hidden gold could be recovered. This morning, a thorough search using an F3 land mine detector and metal detectors was started in the target area of the pond. During the search, 40 gold biscuits were found in the pond. The search operation is ongoing in the area," said an official. (ANI)

