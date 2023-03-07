South Africa's Ramaphosa makes Paul Mashatile deputy president

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday appointed Paul Mashatile to the post of the deputy president following David Mabuza's resignation last week.

In another change to his national executive, Ramaphosa chose Kgosientsho Ramokgopa for the newly created role of electricity minister. A cabinet shuffle had been widely expected since Ramaphosa was re-elected leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC) at a party leadership contest in December, paving the way for him to run for a second term in 2024.

He had announced last month that he would create the position of electricity minister within the presidency to help address the nation's power crisis, as state utility Eskom implements the worst power cuts on record.

