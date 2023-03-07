Left Menu

South Africa's Ramaphosa adds electricity minister, allies ahead of 2024 election

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday appointed a new electricity minister in an effort to try to solve the worst power cuts on record in the country, and he added several other allies to his cabinet ahead of a general election next year.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 07-03-2023 02:23 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 02:21 IST
South Africa's Ramaphosa adds electricity minister, allies ahead of 2024 election
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday appointed a new electricity minister in an effort to try to solve the worst power cuts on record in the country, and he added several other allies to his cabinet ahead of a general election next year. Cabinet changes had been widely expected since Ramaphosa was re-elected leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC) at a party leadership contest in December, paving the way for him to run for a second term in 2024.

Ramaphosa's ANC is set to face its toughest electoral test yet in just over 12 months, with the party facing the real prospect that it could lose its parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of apartheid in 1994. In a televised address to the nation, Ramaphosa said he had chosen Kgosientsho Ramokgopa for the newly created role of electricity minister, who most recently headed efforts to drive infrastructure investment.

He appointed the ANC's No. 2 official Paul Mashatile as deputy president following David Mabuza's resignation last week, a widely expected move. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, Mining and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, all seen as key Ramaphosa allies, retained their posts.

Ramaphosa said the cabinet changes were "not about overhauling the national executive" but about adding new skills. Ongama Mtimka, politics lecturer at the Nelson Mandela University, said the president had only focused on the most urgent changes politically.

"He's chosen the easier path and it's understandable given the fact that there is just a year to go to another election," he said. Analysts say new electricity minister Ramokgopa's track record is mixed, with some praising his work on infrastructure development but others critical of his stint as mayor of the Tshwane metro, which includes the capital Pretoria.

Struggling state power company Eskom has implemented scheduled electricity outages on every day in 2023, with most households and businesses without power for up to 10 hours a day. Ramaphosa's government last month invoked disaster management legislation in response to the power crisis.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023